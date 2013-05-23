5 Paris Hilton Cash Money Album Concepts [HUMOR]

Dethroned socialite Paris Hilton recently made “Headlines” for signing to Cash Money records. We’re not sure how much “Crew Love” was partitioned out to make this happen, but we’re sure “Marvin’s Room” was jumping. With the one-time reality star re-igniting her “HYFR” we came up with some possible album titles, first singles and even food sponsors for her Cash Money debut. Why food? Hilton once padded her bank accounting shilling for Carl’s Jr.

That’s hot.

5) “600 Degrees: Paris Is Burning”

Lead Single: “The Box Is Hot”

Album Sponsor: In-N-Out Burger

If you saw the “One Night In Paris” sex tape and still have your vision intact you know where this album is headed.

4) “Chop-Her City In The Ghetto”

Lead Single: “N*ggas In Paris” Pt II

Album Sponsor: Chik-Fil-A

After pretending to do actual work on “The Simple Life” we’ve come to accept that there is only one real “job” Paris has ever pulled off.

Jerry L. Barrow, Senior Editor Posted May 23, 2013

