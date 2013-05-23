Well, we can’t say that no one saw this coming eventually. Lil Scrappy faced a judge in an Atlanta courtroom today, and must have known that the court mandated urine test that he submitted to officials was going to come back positive for marijuana. And apparently, it did.

As we previously reported, Scrappy got into some trouble for submitting a cold urine specimen a few months ago, and then he refused to take a make up urinalysis on the spot, which was a probation violation and sent The Prince Of the South to jail for a few days.

So, TMZ has learned through Scrappy’s attorney, Mawuli Mel Davis, that the rapper has acknowledged that he has an addiction to weed and is headed to rehab to treat his addiction to the icky stuff sometime before his next court appearance, which is scheduled in June.

Look, let’s be clear, rehab is a whole lot better than jail for your mind, body and soul! So we wish him the best of luck, and hopefully this bit of time away from the chaos of life, will be beneficial to him in more ways than one. We’re pulling for you Scrap. It takes a big man to get help for his “Thizz-Nay-Ee”! Real Talk!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Win $1000 In The “That’s #MyRide” Photo Sweepstakes!

Chris Lighty’s Mother Pens Open Letter Asking For A New Investigation In Son’s Death

Ouch! Ex-Danity Kane Member D.Woods Learned Of Danity Kane Reunion On Twitter

Pharrell Williams Gets ‘Happy’ On New Song

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Lil Scrappy Just Can’t Keep His Paws Off! was originally published on theurbandaily.com