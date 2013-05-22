Paris Hilton Is The Newest Artist Signed To Cash Money Records

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @Jonathan_Hailey

New Orleans hip-hop label Cash Money Records is doing everything in their power to diversify their roster of artists. After signing Christina Milian, Busta Rhymes, and Kevin Rudolph, Birdman and Slim are really reaching for the pop audience by signing socialite turned singer Paris Hilton. Yes, you did read that correctly.

Paris Hilton is in the middle of production of her second album. She released one in 2006 with the modest hit “Stars Are Blind.” Paris’ upcoming album is said to be a lot different from the first one because the album will be more focused in the direction of house music with producer Afrojack at the helm. Lil Wayne and other hip-hop artists will reportedly contribute to the project.

The superstar socialite will premiere some of her new tracks during her performance residency in Ibiza, Spain this summer.

So what are your thoughts on Paris Hilton signing to Cash Money? brilliant idea or just a desperate grab at being relevant? Let us know.

