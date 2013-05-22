Listen To The People, Not Lobbyists [PHOTOS]

If you think everyday Americans aren’t speaking up about the environment, look no further than these photos. These are clean air ambassadors from all 50 states who traveled to DC last week to press Congress and the EPA for cleaner air. It was a powerful, emotional event that showcased people power at its finest.

There were doctors, nurses, clergy, labor leaders, and community organizers from every walk of life, every race, every age – real Americans who care about the health of their families and their communities back home, not corporate profits.

Check out a recap of this inspiring event.

