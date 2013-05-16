5 Reasons Why Charles Ramsey Is The Next Ratchet Video Sensation! [VIDEO/Gallery]

VIA MyColumbusPower

Charles Ramsey may be the male counterpart to Sweet Brown. The internet is already blowing up about Charles Ramsey so I put together a list of why he’s going to make it into the Ratchet Video Hall Of Fame.

1. Let’s Start With The Hair! Anyone caught on live television with their hair looking like some drug addict from an 1980′s crime flick should and would be talked the butt of everyone’s jokes.

Check Out The Video And More Hilarious Reasons.

Also On 105.3 RnB: