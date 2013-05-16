Long-Lost Sisters Reunite At Track Meet

Jordan lived her seventeen years of life thinking she had no siblings. So did another young lady, Robin.

That changed during a Jan. 9 track meet in Washington, D.C., where they were competing with their high school teams, WUSA 9 reports.

“My team was like she looks just like you,” Jordan said referring to Robin. During their brief meeting, Jordan found out Robin’s last name was Jeter and immediately she started crying.

“I had already known about my adoption and I knew my last name was Jeter,” Jordan said.

That night, the two spoke on the phone constructing the past seventeen years of their lives.

“I asked her what’s your mother’s name on your birth certificate, what’s her birthday, what does your birth certificate say at the bottom,” Robin said.

Jordan laughed as she recalled the conversation, saying “I was like ‘what is this? An interrogation?’”

Jordan is a junior at Wilson High School. She was adopted shortly after her birth. Robin is a senior at Friendship Collegiate. At first, she was with her biological mother, but eventually went into foster care. Now, she is with a legal guardian. Though they have lived in the same city for seventeen years, they never crossed paths. Ironic, given that their high schools are a mere ten minutes away from each other.

At first I didn’t know I had any siblings,” said Robin. ”As time went on, I only knew I had one sibling, I didn’t know I had anymore.”

The girls look very much alike. One can almost say they are twins. They share the ame shoe size, same double jointed thumbs and even sound alike.

“People can’t even tell us apart on the phone,” Robin said. ”We’re always just playing around with people on the phone.”

Though, the sister’s reunion almost never happened. Jordan only tried out for the track team to stay in shape. “If I wouldn’t have, I would have never met her,” Jordan said. “I’m so thankful I joined track.”

To be sure, Robin and Jordan know their relationship is in a honeymoon phase and that they will eventually have to tackle more serious issues down the road–including the possibility that there may be other siblings.

