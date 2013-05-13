Mother’s Day Parade Shooting Leaves 19 Wounded In NOLA

At least 19 people were injured with non-life threatening injuries when gunmen opened fire on dozens of people marching in a neighborhood Mother’s Day parade in New Orleans on Sunday. The incident is being described as an act of street violence, according to the Associated Press. Law enforcement do not believe the shooting was an act of terror, according to the Associated Press article.

“These kinds of incidents will not go unanswered. Somebody knows something. The way to stop this violence is for you all to help,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu, urging witnesses to assist authorities.

