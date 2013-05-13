Spelman Twins Make History As School’s First Co-Valedictorians

Kristie (pictured left) and Kirstie Bronner (pictured) are identical twins with identical grade point averages, so why shouldn’t they share the honor of being Spelman College‘s first-ever sister co-valedictorians, reports WSB-TV.

The road to one of this country’s leading historically Black colleges was not a walk in the park for the girls; they worked hard to maintain their high grade point averages in high school. According to Kirstie who spoke with WSB-TV, “Before we came to college, we prayed that we would keep 4.0′s all the way through, but I don’t think we ever really expected it.”

But apparently there is strength in numbers, and as sisters who have traveled along the same path, sharing the same educational goals for success, the young women seemed to fuel each other, as evidenced by their noteworthy standing at Spelman, “You can have strength together,” Kristie points out.

When the young women arrived at the Atlanta college, they said they really pushed themselves to the limit to maintain excellent grades, even making themselves physically ill. Eventually, both Kirstie and Kristie learned from their mistakes, self-corrected, and managed their college workload in a way that would not negatively affect their health.

“We learned how to have a balance to life and then to be able to appreciate the journey of college and be more healthy and be more happy,” Kristie said.

The music majors, who will graduate in a few days, say that their collegiate experience taught them a valuable life lesson, “You don’t have to be the smartest. You don’t have to be the one who came in with the prior knowledge to be the one to succeed,” Kristie said. “It’s a great testimony and it’s also fun to be able to share it with one another. I don’t think we’d want it any other way.”

As for the future, the Bronner girls say they want to join their father’s youth ministry at his church, Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral. They also plan to record a youth contemporary gospel album.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted May 13, 2013

