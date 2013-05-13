CLOSE
Charles Ramsey’s Autotune List

Without question, Charles Ramsey is a hero.

But, you have to admit that Ramsey is one of the funniest heros to grace a television screen. His interview on how he helped to save three missing Ohio girls was suppose to focus on the victims. But his animated responses to a reporter’s questions shot him straight to Internet stardom.

Below, we have compiled some of the autotuned versions of the interview that have been shared on YouTube. Let us know which one(s) you favor.

1) Dead Giveaway

2) Little Pretty White Girl

3) Charles Ramsey Interview/911 Call Remix

4) Untitled

5) Charles Ramsey Autotune #12

Charles Ramsey’s Autotune List was originally published on newsone.com

