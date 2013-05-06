CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Eddie Long’s Mother Passes Away At Her Charlotte Home

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA PraiseATL

 

Bishop Eddie Long’s mother passed away on April 26 after a long illness. Hattie Long, 91, passed away in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bishop Long, pastor of the mega church New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, released this statement:

“Our family recognizes how truly blessed we have been to have her live such a long and fruitful life. Although this is a very difficult time for our family, we rejoice in knowing that she is ‘fully’ present with our Heavenly Father.”

Eddie Long’s Mother Passes Away At Her Charlotte Home was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Bishop Long , Hattie Long , New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 10 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 10 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 11 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close