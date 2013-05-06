VIA PraiseATL

Bishop Eddie Long’s mother passed away on April 26 after a long illness. Hattie Long, 91, passed away in her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bishop Long, pastor of the mega church New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, released this statement:

“Our family recognizes how truly blessed we have been to have her live such a long and fruitful life. Although this is a very difficult time for our family, we rejoice in knowing that she is ‘fully’ present with our Heavenly Father.”

Eddie Long’s Mother Passes Away At Her Charlotte Home was originally published on praisecharlotte.com