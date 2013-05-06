GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s Leather Tank And Cutoff Shorts

Over the weekend, Rihanna attended the Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Playoff Game and her afterparty at 40/40 (with bestie Melissa Forde). For the occasion, our favorite bad girl rocked out in a $2,570 Givenchy Nappa Leather Top, cutoff denim short shorts, a sick red Céline clutch, and $1,385 Brian Atwood Isabeli galdiator heels. For jewelry, she went for her usual piled on “all gold everything” look with bangles, rings, and a necklace. Ri-ri sported a longer and blonder ‘do plus her brand new, sold out RiRi Woo lipstick by Mac. I love the entire look! It’s equal parts sexy and fun, perfect for any fearless fashionista. Wanna get this look, but devasted by the pricetag? Don’t fret- I’ve dreamed up three inspired looks for less!
There are three main ingredients to keep in mind when attempting this look. First, it’s all about the legs, ladies! Keep your shorts super short and your heels nice ‘n high. (Ri’s sandals are about 4″). Second, your red clutch is the accent piece here. Make it really stand out by using a lipstick red hue! Third, speaking of lipstick- rock a sexy, matte version similar to RiRi Woo, like Ruby Woo! Ready to get started? Check out my Rihanna-inspired looks below. Click the highlighted links below each collage to purchase any item!
Look #1
Rihanna Style Inspiration by hellobeautifulfashion featuring a leather shirt
Since this leather top is a bit cropped, go for high waisted shorts to balance out the proportions.
Look #2
Rihanna Style Inspiration by hellobeautifulfashion featuring a matte lipstick
Gold jewelry is the icing on the cake for the casual ‘n sexy look.
Look #3
Rihanna Style Inspiration by hellobeautifulfashion featuring distressed jean shorts
Wear this outfit to the club, a concert, or girls night out!
What do you ladies think? Are you down to rock this fearlessly sexy ensemble? Count me in!
-Joy Adaeze
Follow Joy on Twitter @joyadaeze
