Over the weekend, Rihanna attended the Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Playoff Game and her afterparty at 40/40 (with bestie Melissa Forde). For the occasion, our favorite bad girl rocked out in a $2,570 Givenchy Nappa Leather Top, cutoff denim short shorts, a sick red Céline clutch, and $1,385 Brian Atwood Isabeli galdiator heels. For jewelry, she went for her usual piled on “all gold everything” look with bangles, rings, and a necklace. Ri-ri sported a longer and blonder ‘do plus her brand new, sold out RiRi Woo lipstick by Mac. I love the entire look! It’s equal parts sexy and fun, perfect for any fearless fashionista. Wanna get this look, but devasted by the pricetag? Don’t fret- I’ve dreamed up three inspired looks for less!

MUST READ: Rihanna Is One Of TV One’s Top ‘R&B Divas’ Of All Time

There are three main ingredients to keep in mind when attempting this look. First, it’s all about the legs, ladies! Keep your shorts super short and your heels nice ‘n high. (Ri’s sandals are about 4″). Second, your red clutch is the accent piece here. Make it really stand out by using a lipstick red hue! Third, speaking of lipstick- rock a sexy, matte version similar to RiRi Woo, like Ruby Woo! Ready to get started? Check out my Rihanna-inspired looks below. Click the highlighted links below each collage to purchase any item!

Look #1

Rihanna Style Inspiration by hellobeautifulfashion featuring a leather shirt Since this leather top is a bit cropped, go for high waisted shorts to balance out the proportions. Look #2

Rihanna Style Inspiration by hellobeautifulfashion featuring a matte lipstick Gold jewelry is the icing on the cake for the casual ‘n sexy look. Look #3

GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s Leather Tank And Cutoff Shorts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com