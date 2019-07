VIA HotSpotAtL

Funeral services are set for this week in Atlanta for Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly (Mac Daddy), who passed away last Wednesday from a suspected drug overdose.

More coverage:

Media Does It Again: NBC Affiliate Confuses Jermaine Dupri For Deceased Chris Kelly

Cocaine & Heroin Suspected in Death of Kris Kross Rapper Chris Kelly

Updated!!! Kris Kross Rapper Chris Kelly Dead At 34

Also On 105.3 RnB: