High School Students Suspended For Creating Twerking Video [VIDEO]

A group of San Diego high school students from Scripps Ranch High School have been suspended and banned from graduation and prom for participating in a twerking video. The dance involves the popping of the hips in a sexually suggestive fashion.

The video features 32 female Scripps students twerking while doing handstands to a song by YG, a 23-year-old California rapper. A student videotaped the dance outside their media class with a school camera.

The student then edited the video with music and placed it on YouTube. After going online, Scripps officials suspended the students Tuesday through the end of the week, including the poster. While the school has yet to comment on the situation, students involved have reportedly vented their frustrations.

Suspended, banned from prom, and prevented from walking at graduation all because of an awesome twerk video. I don’t understand, one student said via Twitter.

Watch the Scripps High student twerking video here:

According to another student, however, the girls may be able to get their prom and graduation back.

“The seniors involved are on senior review and have to ask for their prom and graduation back in front of a panel,” the teenager informed NBC 7.

Scripps’ student handbook has a detailed policy against sexual harassment, banning any “verbal, visual, or physical conduct of a sexual nature made by someone from or in the educational setting.”

All incoming students are mandated to sign a page in the book stating:

At Scripps Ranch High school there is zero tolerance for students who cause major disruptions at school or school activities. Any student who causes a major disruption will receive a five (5) day suspension, a possible new school placement and may be arrested.

More importantly, seniors can be barred from prom and graduation if they commit a “zero tolerance infraction,” the book states.

"I just think it's not that big of a deal. It was just expression, maybe overly expressive I guess," parent Mark Silverman said. A student who didn't appear in the video has voiced support for her suspended peers, "I don't think they should have gotten suspended. I think the filmers should have been suspended, but not the girls involved," said senior Brooke Carlucci.

