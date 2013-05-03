Cocaine & Heroin Suspected in Death of Kris Kross Rapper Chris Kelly

VIA HotspotAtl

Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly may have died from a drug overdose. The Atlanta musician had reportedly been using a combination of cocaine and heroin the night before he died, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Following his death, police spoke with Kelly’s mother, Donna Kelly Pratt, who told police that the night before his medical emergency, he had taken a mixture of heroin and cocaine — commonly known as “speedballs.” The same combination of drugs killed actor and SNL comedian John Belushi in 1982. Read the full story.

