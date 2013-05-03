CLOSE
Cocaine & Heroin Suspected in Death of Kris Kross Rapper Chris Kelly

VIA HotspotAtl

Kris Kross rapper Chris Kelly may have died from a drug overdose. The Atlanta musician had reportedly been using a combination of cocaine and heroin the night before he died, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Following his death, police spoke with Kelly’s mother, Donna Kelly Pratt, who told police that the night before his medical emergency, he had taken a mixture of heroin and cocaine — commonly known as “speedballs.” The same combination of drugs killed actor and SNL comedian John Belushi in 1982. Read the full story.

This is the latest video of Kris Kross when they performed at the So So Def 20th Anniversary:

