Boehner’s Jamaican-Born Future Son-In-Law Has Rap Sheet For Weed

While the ever-disagreeable House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) is best-known for almost single-handedly forcing America over the infamous fiscal cliff, the Republican politician is about to be known for something else: his weed-toting son-in-law Dominic Lakhan (pictured), who has a colorful rap sheet to take with him to the altar, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Boehner’s 35-year-old daughter, Lindsay Marie (pictured below right with Mother, Debbie, center, and sister, Tricia) is set to marry Lakhan on May 10th in Delray Beach, Fla.

So what’s the big deal?

Florida-resident Lakhan, who was born in Jamaica and is a construction worker, was reportedly arrested twice, with one of those instances involving marijuana possession.

In 2003, Lakhan was reportedly arrested for having an open container while driving. The offense would be repeated again in 2006, when the dread was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The U.K. Daily Mail reports:

The police report from the incident states that ‘upon making contact with the driver,’ an officer ‘observed in plain view a 16 oz. Natural Lite beer can opened in the driver door.’ The officer ‘also detected the odor of burnt cannabis emitting from the interior of the vehicle,’ the police report continues. ‘A search of the vehicle revealed two bags containing approximately TWO grams of suspected cannabis… inside the center of the ashtray.’

Lakhan reportedly told the officer at the time that the marijuana was indeed his and for his “personal use.”

For his part, Boehner has gone on record to say that he is against the legalization of marijuana irrespective of whether it is needed for medical purposes.

In an interview with CNN in 2009 Boehner reportedly said, “Whether it is the American Medical Association, the American Cancer Society — all of those people, by and large don’t believe there is any medicinal value in marijuana.”

Welcome to the family!!!

