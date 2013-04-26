Dress Like Michelle Obama With This New First Lady Fashion App

There’s an app for that!

From her one-shoulder J.Mendel dresses to her ultra-chic J.Crew belts, Michelle Obama’s style has been turning heads ever since she stepped into the White House in 2009.

Now, fashion lovers can find and purchase the First Lady’s outfits with the new app, Michelle’s Style List. Launched this week, the $0.99 app provides direct links to purchase the pieces, everything from her cardigans to kitten heels and to statement necklaces and flowy skirts.

The creator of Michelle’s Style list is 28-year-old British fashionsita Helen Barclay. According to the reports, she launched her new venture after the success of her previous app, Kate’s Style List. She decided to use the same tactic to tackle the “Michelle Obama Effect.”

“Michelle Obama has a huge following in the U.S. She sells out clothes in the same way Kate Middleton does, and like the Duchess of Cambridge, she recycles lots of her clothes,” she said in a recent interview. “It is mainly aimed at the American market, but I hope it will work here, too.”

Is this an app you would download?

