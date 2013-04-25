Lauryn Hill Avoids Jail Sentence

Word is that Lauryn Hill may dodge jail time for her $504,000 debt to the IRS. According to a trusted source, Sony Music has inked Hill to a $1 million dollar deal centered around 5 new songs from the artist.

Lauryn Hill has not produced any credible material since 2002 and her live performances have been less than desired. Hopefully she will step up her game and give us the Lauryn we all know and love while returning a profit on Sony’s risky investment.

