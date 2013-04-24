GET PUNKED: Charlotte Olympia’s Rebellious New Punk Collection

In case you missed the memo, the Punk trend from the 80′s is making a serious comeback! And to celebrate, British shoe label Charlotte Olympia has teamed up with jewelry designer Tom Binns to give an old-fashion twist to some of their classics.

I vividly remember cutting up a pair of my favorite jeans just to pin them back together with safety pins (I’m not alone, am I?). Well, say hello to the remixed a classic remix on this shoe filled with miniature safety pins. The chunky yet chic platform sole even got a new name ‘Dolly Riot’.

For some of us who don’t want to go overboard on the Punk trend, the label’s velvet Kitty flats got a new naughty saftey-pin nose piercing. #Adorbs! The flat are embroidered in neon green and pink and have been affectionately renamed ‘Anarchy Kitty’.

The capsule collection also offers their signature Pandora Perspex clutch with a enormous safety pin clasp closure and and inner pouch tricked out with more mini pins.

I have a feeling this limited collection will sell out shortly after it’s May 2nd release date via the Charlotte Olympia store in Mayfair and online.

