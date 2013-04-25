Celebrating The Legacy Of Roger Troutman

Photo by Google

Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Roger Troutman. Born November 29,1951, Roger Troutman, was a singer, songwriter, producer and the lead vocalist of the band “Zapp”, which helped in spearheading the funk movement. This movement heavily influenced West Coast Hip Hop, due to the industry’s heavy sampling of their music over the years.

On a Sunday morning, April 25, 1999, Roger Troutman was found shot and critically wounded outside his northwest Dayton recording studio around 7 a.m. According to doctors, the 47-year-old had been shot several times in the torso and was in critical condition; he died during surgery at the local hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Health Center. Roger’s brother Larry was discovered dead in a car a few blocks away with a single gunshot wound to the head. A pistol was found inside the vehicle, which matched the description of a car leaving the scene of Roger Troutman’s shooting according to witnesses. The gun found with Larry Troutman also matched the one that fired the fatal shots into Roger, suggesting that Larry had shot Roger and then taken his own life. With both men dead, and with no known witnesses, the specific motive for the attack remains unknown. Friends and family could only speculate that the source of a dispute was a rising tension between the brothers over issues such as Larry’s financial troubles and Roger’s desire to dissolve their business partnership.

So today we pay tribute to a man that left us with many memories of the “good ole days” and some “feel good funky” music to listen to. Thanks Roger Troutman and rest in peace!

