CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Awkward! Wiz Khalifa Wants Future Playdates With Kimye’s Baby

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wiz Khalifa wouldn’t mind if his son Sebastian had play dates with baby mama Amber Rose‘s ex-boyfriend Kanye West‘s future child.

A source close to the couple said:

He is so devoted to being a great father and is crazy in love with Amber. He even joked that he would love to have playdates with Kanye [West] if things weren’t so awkward.”

Apparently Wiz is still friendly with Kanye, and doesn’t see what the big deal is. I mean Kanye and Kim were so over in 2010.

Is Amber Rose and Kimmy K okay with this?

Spotted at perezhilton.com

RELATED LINKS:

10 Gifts I Would Buy My Dad If He Were Kanye West

Kris Humphries Finally Emancipates Kim Kardashian

Awkward! Wiz Khalifa Wants Future Playdates With Kimye’s Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

amber rose , kanye west , Kim Kardashian , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 13 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 13 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 14 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close