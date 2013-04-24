Wiz Khalifa wouldn’t mind if his son Sebastian had play dates with baby mama Amber Rose‘s ex-boyfriend Kanye West‘s future child.

A source close to the couple said:

He is so devoted to being a great father and is crazy in love with Amber. He even joked that he would love to have playdates with Kanye [West] if things weren’t so awkward.”

Apparently Wiz is still friendly with Kanye, and doesn’t see what the big deal is. I mean Kanye and Kim were so over in 2010.

Is Amber Rose and Kimmy K okay with this?

Spotted at perezhilton.com

RELATED LINKS:

10 Gifts I Would Buy My Dad If He Were Kanye West

Kris Humphries Finally Emancipates Kim Kardashian

Awkward! Wiz Khalifa Wants Future Playdates With Kimye’s Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com