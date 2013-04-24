Lauryn Hill Responds To Eviction Rumors

Lauryn Hill is shutting down the rumors that she’s about to be evicted from her New Jersey home. The singer took to her Tumblr to set the record straight.

YET ANOTHER MEDIA INACCURACY…

I’d like to set the record straight: I am not squatting, and I do not owe any money to my landlord. I have always stayed current on rent. I was raised in South Orange, which is why these allegations are not only false, but insulting. I am in talks with the town about resolving an unrelated issue, regarding how I use my home to work on my music, which has nothing to do with my financial obligations.

Won’t it be great when real journalism returns to replace inaccurate tabloid harassment.