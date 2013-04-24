CLOSE
Why Did Kendrick Lamar “SMH” Jay-Z?

VIA MyColumbusPower

Kendrick Lamar Has Some Words For Jay-Z…three of them actually.  Watch him explain just what made him “SMH” at Jay-Z.  Jay-Z released a track that sent the music world into a frenzy.  Jay-Z let out his frustrations of those who have tried to attack him and Beyonce because of their recent trip to Cuba.  The song “Open Letter”  finds Jay back on his cocky street ish and the fans loved it!  But some of hip hop’s elite had their own reaction to the new track.

Read why Lamar sent this tweet.

