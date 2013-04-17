AM BUZZ: Kelly Rowland Joining X-Factor? Mimi Faust’s Fake Boyfriend Spills All & More

Amanda Bynes Goes In On Ex-Boyfriend Kid Cudi

Amanda Bynes went on yet another Twitter rant yesterday, and this time Complex magazine and ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi were the recipients.

In her rant, the actress accused Complex of being influenced by her ex-boyfriend, Kid Cudi:

“Stop acting like I’m doing something wrong,” writes Bynes. “I’m obsessed with myself on twitter. Also, my video last night was perfection. I’m so sick of the articles u write about me. I want every fake article deleted.” She continued on to mention their connection to Kid Cudi, whose career the mag regularly covers. “Ur d*** whipped by my ugly ex [Kid Cudi] who’s looks and talent have always been questionable to me, him being the ugly duckling that he is and all,” she says. “U quote him non stop, then take professional shots of him for ur covers, his best photos aren’t s*** compared to mine at my best.”

Why did this rumored relationship hit the brakes? Apparently Cudi wasn’t into Amanda and allegedly dumped her for tweeting too much.

Please get this girl some help!!

