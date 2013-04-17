CLOSE
BEYONCE TITALATES ON KICK OFF OF WORLD TOUR….LITERALLY!

Nipple gate 2013…..

Houston’s own, Beyonce, kicked off her “The Mrs. Carter” World tour last night in Belgrade, Serbia. The singer is guaranteeing not only an incredible tour but she’s also wearing a series of sexy outfits that will be sure to spark conversation.

The one outfit that has the internet blazing is a glittery figure-hugging costume that created the illusion she was performing in the nude.

The dark shadings at the contours of her boobs and two pointy lumps replicating her nipples must have initially fooled fans into believing she was baring all.

The word is not only are the outfits hot but the show is also sizzling!

