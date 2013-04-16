“It Was God:” Two Women on Surviving the Boston Marathon Bombing

VIA Praise Houston

Two Boston Marathon runners credit God for saving them as twin explosions inflict casualties around them during today’s terrorist attack.

Marilyn Miller told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer she was sprinting towards the finish line when her friend began to experience cramps in her leg and was forced to stop, preventing them from being within range of either bomb at the finish line. Marilyn reports she did not ever have that problem before as a seasoned marathon runner.

“It was God,” she said on the cable network’s “The Situation Room” Monday night. “We saw injuries all around us, but we were fine.”

Marilyn said she witnessed a little boy’s leg torn up, while emergency responders ran carrying a woman in critical condition.

“It was quite scary, but I know it was God,” she said of surviving unscathed.

Tonya Jameson Posted April 16, 2013

