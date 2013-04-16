Charlotteans Among the Injured In Boston Marathon Bombings

Nicole Gross’ facebook page

Triatholon training specialist Nicole Gross, of Charlotte, was undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning after being seriously injured in Monday’s bombing at the Boston Marathon. Gross’ sister is in critical condition, according to the Charlotte Observer. Gross’ sister Erika Brannock, a teacher at Trinity episcopal Children’s Center in Towson, Md., and underwent a partial amputation, according to her brother.

Gross and her sister were among the hundreds of Charlotteans in Boston for the race. The sisters were in crowd to cheer on their mother Carol Downing, who was still running the 26-mile race, according to the Observer.

