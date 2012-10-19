Brandy loves her Starz, so she’s talking to her fans live via web chat today at 5 pm EST! Tell us what you want to ask her by texting keyword QUESTION to 77000 or tweeting the hashtag #BrandyChat to @4EverBrandy.

If you don’t have it yet, get Brandy’s new album “Two Eleven” by clicking here, and check out her web chat on this website today at 5 pm EST!

Brandy Talks To Her Starz! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted October 19, 2012

