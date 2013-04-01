Youth Delighted At White House’s Easter Egg Roll

Credit: Abena Agyeman-Fisher

President Barack Obama (pictured far left), First Lady Michelle, First Daughters Malia and Sasha, Kid President (pictured in suit), and the Easter Egg Bunny participated in the annual Easter Egg Roll — which goes back 135 years — with thousands of guests on Monday.

SEE ALSO: Report: NewsOne Breaks Down President’s Plans For Black Community In Second Term

With a number of activities, including cooking demonstrations by B. Smith, story time with the President; a yoga station; a pint-sized obstacle course; performances by Coco Jones, Jordan Sparks, the Wanted, and Chicago Ultimate Tumblers; …and of course, Easter egg rolling, guests short and tall milled about on the White House’s South Lawn to participate in the tradition that began with President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878 as the United States Marine Band performed.

The First Family’s arrival was announced with a phone call from Kid President, a.k.a. Robby Novak, to Mrs. Obama:

“Hi, everybody!” Kid President said, with Mrs. Obama responding, “Is everybody ready for us?”

Then the First Family appeared, with Kid President and the Easter Bunny in tow, amid audible excitement from the crowd.

With the miserable weather, including relatively cold temperatures and rain, the Washington, D.C., area suffered through on Sunday, the President began his remarks by thanking the crowd for the cloudless sky that greeted all attendees, “[You did] a good job sending a message upstairs,” he said. Afterward, the Obamas and Kid President walked in to the crowd, shaking hands and giving hugs.

The clear hallmark of the day, though, came when the First Family joined in on the fun at the Easter Egg Rolling station, where children used large wooden spoons — some with holes in the middle — to roll his or her egg to the finish line.

Watch the President and Kid President kick off one of the Easter Egg roll competitions here:

Watch the First Lady work her pants return eggs to a lovely little girl during a competition here:

With contagious laughter, bright sunshine, and even canine Bo making a cameo appearance, this year’s festivities were a true delight for all!

Enjoy a photo gallery of the White House’s 2013 Easter Egg Roll below!

SEE ALSO: Inauguration Rewind: Testimony, Cheers, And Inspiration [VIDEO]

Youth Delighted At White House’s Easter Egg Roll was originally published on newsone.com