GET THE LOOK: Brandy’s Leather Jacket And Envelope Skirt Combo

Brandy has been dishing out chic looks left and right and I couldn’t be more delighted! Recently, the “Temptation” star took to the NYC streets rocking a beige jacket, matching tee and one of the hottest trends for Spring: a mini envelope skirt. She accented her look with black pointed toe pumps and classic gold hoops. For beauty, Brandy went with her trademark shadowy eye and a nude lip.

Envelope skirts are a fresh take on the traditional mini and it’s one trend that I’m particularly excited about. These skirts are so much fun to wear, plus they’re flattering and leg-lengthening. Using Brandy’s look as inspiration, I curated 3 outfits that will be amazing for Spring and Summer.

Look #1

envelope skirt look
Look #2
envelope skirt look
Look #3
envelope skirt look
Would you try envelope skirts? If so, which look is calling your name? To purchase any of these pieces, click on the highlighted links below each collage!
-Joy Adaeze
Follow Joy on Twitter: @joyadaeze
GET THE LOOK: Brandy's Leather Jacket And Envelope Skirt Combo

