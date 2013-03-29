CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Maybe You Need This: Chef Roblé’s New Fashion Line, ‘Food Porn’

Chef Roblé’s new line of fashion tees affectionately title, ”Food Porn” might just be on my spring must-have list. The food-themed clothing line is a collaboration between Bravo’s Roblé Ali of “Chef Roblé & Co.” and Pyknic.com. The line debuted back in January 2013, but we are still checking for these–for obvious reasons.

Most of the designs are photographs of food that were actually prepared by Chef Roblé in his Brooklyn workspace. The sweatshirts and tees range from $28-$54. With the exception of the chicken and waffles graphic (not sure if I ever want that on my chest), I kinda love these. It would make for a cute weekend outfit. Pair it with your sneaker wedges and funky boyfriend jeans, and you are set!
So, what do you beauties think? Would you rock ‘em?

Maybe You Need This: Chef Roblé’s New Fashion Line, ‘Food Porn’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

