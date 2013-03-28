“Fuel for the Soul” Gas Giveaway On Friday With Old School 105.3

[Matthews, NC]— New Beginnings Church will be having its 2nd annual

“Fuel for the Soul” Gas Giveaway

. They will be providing $20 in

FREE GAS CARDS

to the first 350 cars at 12 p.m. on Good Friday 3/29/13. The free gas card giveaway will take place at the

New Beginnings Church

located on Margaret Wallace Road between Idlewild Road and Lawyers Road. Now that’s a GOOD FRIDAY!!!! For inquiries please call (704)567-2900. New Beginnings is located at 7027 Stillwell Road. Matthews, NC 28105.

Rev. Dr. Michael L. Henderson is the Senior Pastor. For additional information, visit the church’s website at

www.nbccministries.org

or contact Rev. Twanna Henderson at 704-405-1422.