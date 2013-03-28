EXCLUSIVE: ‘The Face’ Winner, Devyn, Clears Up ‘I’m Not A Black Girl Model’ Comment

Photo: Meghan Reid/ StyleBlazer

Bronx-born beauty and the winner of Oxygen’s hit show “The Face”, Devyn Abdullah was finally able to tell the world her secret. In an exclusive interview with StyleBlazer, she confesses, “It feels amazing! Just holding on to something for such a long time, it just feels good to get it out of my system and be honest about it.”

With Victoria Secret supermodel Karolina Kurkova as her coach, she’s the newest face of ULTA Beauty. Devyn finally clears up her “I’m not a black girl” comment, being a young mother in the industry and her mission to inspire young girls.

On considering herself a black model: “I’ve been waiting for the moment to address this. I can understand how someone can take it out of context, and how someone could misinterpret it. I definitely want to apologize because I didn’t want to offend anybody in any type of way. But that’s not where the core of, you know, where my answer was. My answer was basically saying being a model doesn’t have to do with your race. And I mean, look at Naomi [Campbell], she’s one of the coaches! And it really has to do with being an inner woman. It really has to do with playing this role. Like being a model, it’s a talent. You’re supposed to adjust to your clients that you get. It’s sad that people took it that way and I can understand. Some people took it as offense like, oh, she’s light skinned so she thinks she’s better. Or she just doesn’t think that’s she’s black. And I’m clearly I’m a black woman. It’s very clear… And it actually really hurt. It was really offensive, especially on Team Karolina, there were only two black girls left. All I can say is that I’m sorry if I offended somebody but that’s not what I meant whatsoever. It’s clear that I’m a black woman. Me not embracing the fact that I’m a black woman would be a disgrace to my mother and my daughter. And that’s where I came from and that’s what I produce. So that’s something I would never… I mean, it doesn’t make any sense.” On what her experience will mean to her daughter: “It’s as easy as taking all the tapes I’ve recorded of The Face, and popping it in and letting her see it for herself. Because actions speak louder than words. She’ll see it, and that’s all that matters to me. My dedication, what I’ve done. I’m still mommy no matter what. Whether I’m the face of this brand or the next brand, or whether I’m working a 9 to 5, I’m still going to be mommy.”

