Happy Birthday to the Late Great Teddy Pendergrass [LIVE CONCERT]

Theodore DeReeese “Teddy” Pendergrass was born on March 26, 1950 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was an R&B singer, songwriter, drummer and ordained minister. Pendergrass was ordained to preach the gospel at the age of 10. He was spotted by Harold Melvin playing drums at an event in Philly and Melvin hired him as drummer for his group “Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes.” Melvin heard Pendergrass’ voice and immediately made him lead singer of the group. The group had hits in the 70′s with Pendergrass. He stayed with the group for several years before his successful solo career. In 1982, Pendergrass was involved in a near tragic auto accicent that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He did not give up on himself, fans or others. He founded the Teddy Pendergrass Alliance, a foundation that helps those with spinal cord injuries. He hosted a star event commemorating his 25 years of living with a spinal cord injury called ‘Teddy 25 – A Celebration of Life’ at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center. His last performance was on a PBS special at Atlantic City’s Borgata Casino in November 2008.

After years of “Whole Town Laughing”, “Be For Real”, “Close Door” “Love TKO”, “Come Go With Me”, “If I Had”, “I Don’t Love You Anymore”, “Joy” and “2am” We can never forget the soulful and jazzy sound of Teddy Pendergrass. Pendergrass died on January 13, 2010.

Ladies and gentlemen enjoy a timeless concert from the late Teddy Pendergrass. Happy Birthday “Teddy”

Miss Community Clovia Posted March 26, 2013

