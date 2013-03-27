In case you haven’t yet heard, you will soon catch wind of Emeli Sandé. The 26-years-young British singer/songwriter has been playing the piano since she was 10 and singing even before then. To date, she’s penned jams for Tine Tempah, Wiley, Susan Boyle and others. Last year, Emeli lent her lyrical composition skills to her very own voice and released what would become chart-topping hits.

She sparked quite a bit of pandemonium in the UK—so much that her first album “Our Version of Events” was the UK’s biggest selling debut of 2012. Word traveled across the seas and her name is now acquiring more and more fame on US turfs. Her single “Next to Me” and its remix featuring Kendrick Lamar have received the American stamp of approval as they’re both regularly streaming from airwaves.

Must Read: Sir Elton John Deems Emeli Sande The Next Big Thing

Her talent is undeniable, gaining her the highly sought-after BRITs Critics’ Choice Award. She’s even got the look down pat—from her sensational sense of style to her edgy pompadour hair! It only makes sense that she becomes a huge, international icon. Unfortunately, what makes sense and what happens don’t always line up—especially in the world of entertainment. Emeli is a refreshing talent with genius capabilities and a voice that carries both on the radio and the stage, but she’s also Black. Perhaps if her father wasn’t African, or at least a Black African, her shots at an Adele-like status would be a lot higher.

Though they have different styles, both Adele and Emeli have a wondrous way with words (and cool accents), coupled with the ability to sing those words in the most soulful of ways. Adele, however, is White and because we typically don’t expect White women with red hair and green eyes to belt out soul, her capabilities have been held in the highest regard.

If It’s White, It’s Right: Emeli Sande’s Success Doesn’t Match Her Soulful Counterparts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Verity Reign Posted March 27, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: