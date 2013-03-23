CLOSE
Time to Make Gang Membership a Criminal Offense

Gang violence in our nation has reached a tipping point. The streets of Chicago, Detroit and other major cities have seen a dramatic escalation in gang related shootings and murder. With the recent killing of 6 month old Jonylah Watkins in Chicago, media outlets have sharpened its focus on the issue of gangs. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into a novel and controversial approach to quelling gang violence.

