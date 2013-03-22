After two years of a very private relationship, actors Regina King and Malcolm-Jamal Warner called it quits.

According to reports, their romance — which King once described as a “relationship that makes all the sense in the world”– came to an abrupt end after Warner asked King and her young son (from previous marriage to Ian Alexander Jr.) to move out of their shared home.

MUST READ: Tamar Reveals Why She Kept The First Months Of Her Pregnancy Private

“He said he wasn’t feeling it anymore,” a source told Us Weekly before adding, “she’s still very brokenhearted.”

Unlike many celebrity couples, King and Warner were notorious for keeping their love life private. However, the Southland actress did reveal why she feel in love with the former Cosby Show star in a 2011 interview with Essence. “Malcolm and I have a lot in common,” she said. “We’ve both been child actors and were also blessed to be raised by incredible mothers who instilled good values in us. Things are maturing nicely.”

RELATED STORIES

Regina King Shares The Secret To Her Toned Bod

Regina King & Malcolm Jamal Warner NOT Engaged!

Check Out This Gallery

BREAKUP ALERT: Regina King & Malcolm-Jamal Warner Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com