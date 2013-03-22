SAD NEWS: ‘Real Chance Of Love’ Star Diagnosed With Cancer

Ahmad “Real” Givens, better known as “Real” from VH1′s ‘Real Chance Of Love’ is reportedly battling colon cancer. Ahmad was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, which has now reportedly spread to his lungs and liver.

His family has set up a fund to help save Real’s life and is asking for your thoughts and prayers. You can send donations to Chase bank acct# 407662563. The name of account is “Cancer Funds For Real”

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted March 22, 2013

