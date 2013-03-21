During Sunday night’s edition of Donald Trump’s reality show “All-Star Apprentice,” it was all out war between Latoya Jackson and Omarosa Manigualt. The fight noticeably escalated when Jackson commented that her nemesis Omarosa “probably pulled the cord on Michael Clarke Duncan,” which didn’t go over well at all!

Omarosa and Duncan, who passed away after suffering a massive heart attack, were engaged to be married at the time of his death. It was reported Omarosa was the one who actually administered life-saving CPR before the paramedics arrived on the scene.

Omarosa Sues Latoya Jackson! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted March 21, 2013

