Jennifer Williams Lands Spokesmodel Deal For Shine ‘n Jam™ Styling Gel

“Basketball Wives” reality starlet, Jennifer Williams is now the face of America’s #1 Gel and the award-winning Shine ‘n Jam™ product line. As the face of Shine ‘n Jam, we’ll see Jennifer featured on the global advertising campaign of the brand which includes Shine ‘n Jam Conditioning Gel – Extra Hold, Shine ‘n Jam Conditioning Gel – Regular Hold, and the highly sought after Shine ‘n Jam – Silk Edges and an upcoming Shine ‘n Jam Shine Serum.

“I am extremely excited and honored to become the new face of Ampro’s Shine ‘n Jam line. Ampro is a family oriented company and they have welcomed me with love. The Ampro brand has always been a staple in the hair care market and the Shine ‘n Jam- Silk Edges has become my favorite. It is great for fly-always and keeping my edges silky so I am always red carpet ready! I look forward to my future and my journey with this amazing company. Stay tuned!” Jennifer says in a recent press release.

I’m excited to see Jennifer on a few beauty campaigns. Her skin is flawless and her smile is truly a mood changer. #TeamBeautiful sends a huge congrats to Jen!

