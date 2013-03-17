Ohio Rape Trial Verdict In, Coaches Could Be Charged

Guilty was the verdict handed down to Trent Mays and Ma’lik Richmond who had been accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance while she was severely intoxicated which included video and photo footage from the night of the incident that spread across the internet soon after. In a trial that divided the football-crazed Rust Belt town of Steubenville, Trent Mays, 17, and Ma’lik Richmond, 16, were found guilty of raping a drunk 16-year-old girl.

Mays and Richmond, who were both football players at Steubenville High School, received delinquent verdicts on all three charges (equivalent to juvenile charges). They were both convicted of digitally penetrating the West Virginia girl, and Mays was also found guilty of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Both will serve their sentence at a juvenile detention facility.

Steubenville city manager Cathy Davison says the community is seeking justice and will stand behind a grand jury announced by the Ohio attorney general, whose targets include numerous high school football coaches.

