Michael Jordan Ordered By Judge To Take Paternity Test

Michael Jordan may be preparing to wed his longtime girlfriend, but he has some unfinished business to handle first.

A judge has ordered the basketball legend to settle his paternity suit with ex Pamela Smith by taking a DNA test.

According to TMZ, Smith filed legal documents last week requesting the former NBA star to take a paternity test after he denied fathering her 16-year-old  son, Grant Taj Reynolds. In the documents, Smith claims she and Jordan had relations nine months before her son’s birth and she now wants child support.

“My son has the right to know who his father is,” she said a hearing. “He has had an issue with it over the years.”

However, Jordan is denying the allegations, claiming he’s not Reynold’s father and that the case was already solved in another legal case years ago.

There’s no news yet on when the test will be going down, but we will be sure to keep you posted with the results. Tune in!

