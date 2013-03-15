It ain’t a real gangsta party til the West Side shows up and last night Ice Cube brought the heat. “Straight outta Compton” and in rare form, Ice Cube left brought his A-game to the mic during his live set at the Doritos #BoldStage during South by Southwest (SXSW).

SXSW Hip Hop Concert with LL Cool J + More

A legend in his own right, Ice Cube ripped through the G-Funk hits and even paid homage to the late O.G. Nate Dogg, which of course brought the house down. Ice Cube took us on a Hip Hop trip down memory lane with his Westside Connection flavor with the tunes from C.I.A., NWA and even his own classics.

More than just a rapper, but now a producer, actor and entrepreneur, you can see why Ice Cube is iconic in the game and every single time he steps on stage, expect it to be one thing and one thing only – straight gangsta! Check out what you missed from his live performance below.

RELATED LINKS:

[PHOTOS] SXSW: Doug E. Fresh (LIVE)

[PHOTOS] SXSW: Public Enemy (LIVE)

South By Southwest [SXSW]: This Year’s Hip Hop Line-Up

Anita Wilson Set to Perform at South by Southwest Music Festival

CONNECT WITH US VIA TWITTER – @iPOWER921

“LIKE” OUR OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE

SXSW: Ice Cube Performs Live was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com