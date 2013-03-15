The man himself, LL Cool J, was last night’s headliner on the Doritos #BoldStage at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, TX and he’s still got it. Known for his romantic ballads such as “I Need Love”, “Around the Way Girl” and “Hey Love” as well as being a major force and pioneer for Hip Hop, it was only right for the “G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time)” to take us out last night with a spectacular almost two-hour performance.

SXSW Hip Hop Concert with LL Cool J + More

Spanning his lengthy career and his track record for chart-topping hits decade after decade, James Todd Smith, now an actor, producer and entrepreneur, is still at the top of his game. He gave us all the favorites and then some, brought the die hard fans onstage to dance and celebrate with him and even gave us an exclusive preview of the new music he’s been working on from his forthcoming 2013 album Authentic – his first in five years.

And he hasn’t skipped a beat. Still sexy, still energetic, still lyrically incredible and inspiring – LL Cool J is all that and then some. And yes – the “Ladies still Love Cool James.” So check out what you missed from his live stage show and be sure to pick up that album later this year.

PHOTO GALLERY I:

PHOTO GALLERY II:

MORE SXSW RELATED LINKS:

[PHOTOS] SXSW: Ice Cube (LIVE)

[PHOTOS] SXSW: Doug E. Fresh (LIVE)

[PHOTOS] SXSW: Public Enemy (LIVE)

South By Southwest [SXSW]: This Year’s Hip Hop Line-Up

Anita Wilson Set to Perform at South by Southwest Music Festival

CONNECT WITH US VIA TWITTER – @iPOWER921

“LIKE” OUR OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE

SXSW: LL Cool J Performs Live was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com