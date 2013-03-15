President Obama Praises Michelle For His Success

In the April issue of Vogue Magazine, President Barack Obama and the First Lady discuss their lives before and after the White House, how to be effective parents, and stay true to themselves.

During the interview, the President stated:

“We were pretty much who we are by the time I hit the national scene. We didn’t grow up or come of age under a spotlight. We were anonymous folks,” said the President. “I was a state senator, but nobody knows who a state senator is. So most of our 30s and 40s were as a typical middle-class family. . . . That really didn’t change until I was 45 years old. And there’s something about having lived a normal life and raised kids.

The President continues, “We had to figure out how to make a mortgage, payin’ the bills, goin’ to Target, and freakin’ out when . . . the woman who’s looking after your girls while Michelle’s working suddenly decides she’s quittin’. . . . All those experiences made us who we were, so that by the time this thing hit, it was hard for us to. . .”

