FAB OR FUG: Toni Braxton’s All Black Ensemble (POLL)

Yesterday, Toni Braxton stopped by SiriusXM Studios to promote season three of her family’s hit show, Braxton Family Values. For the occasion, Toni rocked a black long sleeve top, sleek black pants, and a wide silver bangle.

Head-to-toe black has it’s benefits, one being that it’s slimming. I would have liked to see Toni punch up the look dive-style, with a statement necklace and fierce pumps.

What do you ladies think?

-Joy Adaeze

