Chris Brown & Rihanna Attend The Grammy Awards Together [PHOTOS]

Everyone’s favorite couple – or not so favorite couple, at times – Chris Brown and Rihanna attend the 2013 Grammy Awards together and were photographed getting cozy in their seats. Check out the photos via the link below or click on the image of the two star-crossed lovers.

Did you think the two young superstars are going to be okay this time around? Looks like there’s still quite a bit of love in the air if you ask us.

Chris Brown & Rihanna Attend The Grammy Awards Together [PHOTOS] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

