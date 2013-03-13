District 3 Town Hall With City Council Member LaWana Mayfield

LaWana Mayfield, Charlotte City Council District 3 representative is hosting a District 3 Town Hall meeting on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – noon at the West Area Service Center/CMPD Freedom Division, 4150 Wilkinson Boulevard.

Mayfield is looking for feedback from constituents about their concerns regarding the district. She will also provide updates on City street projects and infrastructure, City planning and economic development initiatives, neighborhood matching grants, and a small business development update from Mecklenburg County.

CONTACT: Please contact Kim Oliver to RSVP at (704) 336-2180 orkoliver@charlottenc.gov<mailto:koliver@charlottenc.gov>

Also On 105.3 RnB: