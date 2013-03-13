Fight Breaks Out At ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion Special! EXCLUSIVE

#TeamBeautiful was on the scene when “Love & Hip Hop” star Joe Budden was involved in a fight with fellow cast mate Consequence during the taping of the “L&HH” reunion special in NYC, earlier today. The incident came by surprise. A group of people began rushing the backstage area, where witnesses claim Consequence hit Joe. Jen “The” Pen frantically called out for Mona Scott as the altercation accelerated.

Just Smacked The SHIT outta @JoeBudden at the #LHHReunion Everybody have a Nice Day…. #QueensAllDay— Consequence (@ItsTheCons) March 12, 2013

It seemed like things were headed in a stable direction when Consequence was brought back out to speak from his seat amongst the crowd and Joe Budden allowed back on stage. Security separated the two men but that didn’t stop Joe Budden from sprinting across the room, in an attempt to harm Consequence. He was unsuccessful. A nearby body guard caught him in action.

During break Tahiry & I were headed outside to smoke.. Dude came behind, jumped & hit me as I’m walking away, Tahiry snuffs him, he runs…..— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 12, 2013

We aren’t sure why the boys we so upset with one another but Joe Budden uttered these words when he walked out: “I’m gonna f**k him up when I catch him.”

Video of the aftermath, here:

