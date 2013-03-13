CLOSE
Fight Breaks Out At ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion Special! EXCLUSIVE

#TeamBeautiful was on the scene when “Love & Hip Hop” star Joe Budden was involved in a fight with fellow cast mate Consequence during the taping of the “L&HH” reunion special in NYC, earlier today. The incident came by surprise. A group of people began rushing the backstage area, where witnesses claim Consequence hit Joe. Jen “The” Pen frantically called out for Mona Scott as the altercation accelerated.

It seemed like things were headed in a stable direction when Consequence was brought back out to speak from his seat amongst the crowd and Joe Budden allowed back on stage. Security separated the two men but that didn’t stop Joe Budden from sprinting across the room, in an attempt to harm Consequence. He was unsuccessful. A nearby body guard caught him in action.

We aren’t sure why the boys we so upset with one another but Joe Budden uttered these words when he walked out: “I’m gonna f**k him up when I catch him.”

Video of the aftermath, here:

Fight Breaks Out At ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion Special! EXCLUSIVE was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

