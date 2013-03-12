This is a great day to be alive, in spite of what it looks and feels like today. Feelings are fickle and liable to change at any given time. Don’t get caught up.

My preliminary past has made provision for my productive future. And, there goes the past trying to check-in again. Read the sign: NO VACANCY.

This is my “Clo-ism” for the day and I’m sticking to it. Stay viewing family

The “Clo-ism” For the Day: Past Dialing-Up With Nothing New to Say was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted March 12, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: