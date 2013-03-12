CLOSE
Radio One
Home

The “Clo-ism” For the Day: Past Dialing-Up With Nothing New to Say

0 reads
Leave a comment

This is a great day to be alive, in spite of what it looks and feels like today. Feelings are fickle and liable to change at any given time. Don’t get caught up.

My preliminary past has made provision for my productive future. And, there goes the past trying to check-in again. Read the sign: NO VACANCY.

This is my “Clo-ism” for the day and I’m sticking to it. Stay viewing family

The “Clo-ism” For the Day: Past Dialing-Up With Nothing New to Say was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Clo-ism , clovia , lawrence , miss community

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 24 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close