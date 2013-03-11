Gridiron Dinner: President Obama Cracks Joke About Marco Rubio’s Water Moment [VIDEO]

At the annual Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner, one of the hilarious jokes told by President Obama was at the expense of fizzling GOP star, Marco Rubio, and his parched moment during his response to the POTUS’ State of the Union address, reports the The Hill.

“As I begin my second term, our country is still facing enormous challenges,” then paused for a long drink, and added: ““That, Marco Rubio, is how you take a sip of water.”

#POW

Rubio was in the middle of attempting to dismantle Obama’s vision for America, but the fact that it seemed as if he had begun his speech immediately after trekking through the Mohave Desert at high noon without a canteen was a tad distracting.

As previously reported by NewsOne, the Twitter reaction was instant and hilarious:

“I don’t always drink water, but when I do, I prefer to be awkward. Stay thirsty, my friends,” Grammy-winning musician James Poyser tweeted shortly after the fiasco, in reference to Dos Equis, the popular TV spokesperson for Cerveza Lager Beer.

“Marco Rubio, the man you want to have a desperate gulp of water with, “political commentator Paul Begala added on his account.

Political activist Kevin Powell was hopeful that a certain group of funnymen and women will keep Watergate 2.0 going:

“I hope ‘Saturday Night Live’ has a field day with the Marco Rubio stumble, gulp, and water grab. That speech was terrible,” he tweeted.

Though it happened months ago, Rubio’s Water-Gate is still good for a laugh. Just ask President Obama!

Read the rest of the President’s jokes at The Hill.

